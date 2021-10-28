120 kg  synthetic 'mawa' destroyed in UP town

The health department destroyed 120 kg of synthetic mawa (condensed milk) seized from shops in Budhana here, officials said on Thursday. Mawa in synthetic form was stored in bulk by shop owners ahead of Diwali. Officials took samples of the product and seized the sub-quality material in a drive conducted on the direction of District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

