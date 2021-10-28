Left Menu

SC grants bail to student arrested under UAPA in Kerala over Maoist links

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 11:24 IST
SC grants bail to student arrested under UAPA in Kerala over Maoist links
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Thwaha Fasal, one of the two students arrested by the National Investigation Agency in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links.

A bench comprising justices Ajay Rastogi and AS Oka set aside the Kerala High Court order which had cancelled his bail.

The apex court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Union of India challenging the Kerala High Court judgment affirming the trial court's order granting bail to law student Allan Shuaib in a UAPA case registered over alleged Maoist link The division bench of the high court had refused to cancel the bail of Shuaib, the second accused, considering his young age and health.

The top court had reserved judgment on September 23.

Fasal and Shuaib, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2, 2019 from Kozhikode, causing widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.

The police had allegedly seized objectionable printed and written materials from them which include violent exhortations for civil war, in tune with Maoist ideology.

The CPI(M) in Kerala had expelled them from the party following their alleged link with Maoists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021