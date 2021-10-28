Left Menu

Lankan Catholic priest summoned for remarks against intel agencies over Easter Sunday attacks

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 11:54 IST
  • Sri Lanka

A senior Catholic priest in Sri Lanka has been summoned by the police for his alleged remarks that the country's intelligence units had extended financial and other assistance to the leader of a local jihadi group which carried out the deadly 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in which over 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed.

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini was summoned by the police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) after a Colombo magistrate’s court ordered the investigation based on a complaint filed by the head of the state intelligence service, Suresh Sallay.

In his complaint, Sallay said that during a Zoom forum held on October 23, Father Cyril alleged that Sri Lanka’s intelligence units had extended financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS.

Nine NTJ suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing over 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 on the Easter Sunday on April 21, 2019.

The Sri Lankan police have arrested hundreds of suspects in connection with the suicide bombings.

The coordinated attacks drew outrage as it was said that the authorities had ignored prior intelligence on the impending attacks.

The Buddhist-majority nation was about to mark a decade since ending a 37-year-long Tamil separatist war in May 2009 when the suicide bombings in 2019 rocked the country.

The attacks caused a political storm as the then government headed by President Maithirpala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for its inability to prevent the deadly attacks despite the prior intelligence made available on the impending terror strikes.

During his tenure, Sirisena formed a presidential panel to probe the attacks.

In its report, the panel said that former president Sirisena and a host of other top defence officials, including former defence secretaries, former IGPs and intelligence chiefs, were guilty of ignoring prior intelligence. The panel report recommended criminal action against them.

Both the then-police chief and the top defence bureaucrat were sacked and arrested for their inaction to prevent the attacks. Last month, head of the Catholic church Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith urged the government to take action against Wickremesinghe for his failure as the then prime minister to prevent the attacks.

The attack was the key factor in the change of government in 2019. However, the Catholic Church remains dissatisfied with the pace of the investigations after the new government’s take over.

The church has threatened to take the case internationally as justice does not seem to be delivered to the victims in what they alleged was a cover up for political needs.

The government has denied a cover up and maintains the delay of moving fast was due to the complexity of the investigations.

