UP: Man gets 14 years jail term for raping minor
A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 14 years of imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019.
Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, the special judge, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Teenu, the convict, after holding him guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (punishment for rape), and Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Teenu will have to serve an additional jail term of six months in case he fails to pay the fine, the judge said.
According to Manmohan Verma, the special POCSO advocate, the incident took place on March 2, 2019. The man raped the girl when she ventured out of the house to relieve herself.
