Left Menu

Australia says China's ambassador to leave as term ends

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday China's ambassador to Canberra is leaving his post, ending a tenure that has coincided with a deteriorating bilateral relationship.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:01 IST
Australia says China's ambassador to leave as term ends
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday China's ambassador to Canberra is leaving his post, ending a tenure that has coincided with a deteriorating bilateral relationship. Cheng Jingye arrived in 2016 at a time when the Australian-Chinese relationship was riding high, but he is now leaving after his term as ambassador ends, Payne said.

"I spoke to the Chinese ambassador some time ago now, my office spoke to him last week prior to his imminent departure," Payne told lawmakers in Canberra. Payne said China was in the process of appointing a new ambassador to Australia, who is expected to arrive soon.

Australia's ties with China have slipped markedly since 2018 when Canberra banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband network but cooled further in 2020 when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China in 2019. China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal, and grapes, moves described by the United States as "economic coercion".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021