Woman held for killing daughter-in-law in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her daughter-in-law for dowry in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Anchal, the victim, was found dead at her residence in Sherpur Nagla village under Purkazi police station limits here on October 7. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling. She was 22.

Anchal's family members had alleged that she was murdered for dowry and her body was later hanged by her husband Kapil and in-laws.

Anchal's husband Kapil was nabbed earlier, while her mother-in-law Indresh was arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

Anchal and Kapil got married on May 14, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

