Lebanon's Beirut blast probe judge suspends hearing for former PM Diab-legal source

Lebanon's Beirut blast probe judge Tarek Bitar suspended on Thursday a hearing for former Prime Minister Hassan Diab after Diab filed a suit, a legal source said.

The suit was filed by Diab over his prosecution on Wednesday. Diab, who has been charged over the Aug. 4, 2020 blast, has missed at least two interrogations sessions scheduled by Bitar.

