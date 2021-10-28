Tribal man wanted for wife's murder arrested after 32 years

A tribal man, wanted for allegedly killing his wife in Dumka, was arrested after over three decades, a senior police officer said.

Babulal Hansda, 52, son of Dhena Hansda, a resident of Hemantpur village under Jama police station of Dumka district, who was evading arrest for about 32 years for killing his wife was finally nabbed following a tip-off on Wednesday night at 11 pm, Superintendent of Police, Amber Lakra said.

Based on the tip-off, a police team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Jama Police station, Jitendra Kumar conducted raids and arrested Hansda from a ground in the village, the SP said.

Hansda had fled to Mizoram after killing his wife 32 years ago, the SP said, adding that police had conducted raids on several occasions but he remained out of reach of police.

