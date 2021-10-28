Left Menu

Rejected lover arrested for threatening woman with gun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:48 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly forcing a woman to keep Karvachauth fast on gunpoint, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Sunday, when Rahul, the accused, went to the woman's house and threatened her to keep fast for him, they said.

According to police, the accused wanted to be in a relationship with the woman, but was rejected many times by her. The accused threatened the woman if she didn't keep the fast he would kill her then himself with the gun, they said.

When it got the information about the incident, a police team reached the woman's house and found Rahul with a firearm, a senior police officer said. He was caught and taken into police custody by Sub Inspector Prakash Chand who was part of the police team.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and section 451 (House-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said. Police seized a country-made pistol from the possession of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Badarpur, said he used to work in an office in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate and was infatuated with the woman who worked in the same office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

