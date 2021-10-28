Germany's Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday.

Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries' leaders, which will include a meeting about nuclear talks with Iran, the official said.

