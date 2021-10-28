Germany's Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:06 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday.
Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries' leaders, which will include a meeting about nuclear talks with Iran, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Iran
- Angela Merkel
- Olaf Scholz
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More migrants reach Germany via 'Belarus route'
German yields near 5-month highs ahead of U.S. inflation data
German yields fall from near 5-month highs, euro inflation gauge surges
Germany's new finance watchdog vows further supervision reforms
China's President Xi speaks with German Chancellor Merkel - state media