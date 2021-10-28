Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:06 IST
NCW condemns sleeve cutting incident outside Rajasthan exam centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking note of an incident of a male guard reportedly cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a woman candidate outside an examination centre in Rajasthan's Bikaner, the NCW has said it is ''utterly humiliating'' to make women go through such harassment and sought action from the state government.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an explanation as to why no female guard was deputed to search women candidates at the centre for Rajasthan Administrative Services exam.

In a statement, the NCW said it has come across an outrageous media post wherein a male security guard can be seen cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a female candidate outside an examination centre.

''The National Commission for Women is appalled at the reported incident. It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance in the matter,'' the statement said.

The NCW said chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the state Chief Secretary seeking strict action against those responsible for violating the rights of women to live with dignity. ''The Commission has also sought an explanation as to why no female guard was deputed to search female candidates at the centre. The action taken in the matter has to be apprised to the Commission at the earliest,'' the NCW said.

