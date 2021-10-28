Myanmar's future ASEAN attendance 'the million dollar question' - Malaysia minister
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:09 IST
It remains unclear whether Myanmar will attend the next meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), after its junta this week chose not to send non-political representation, the Malaysian Foreign Minister said on Thursday.
Asked if Myanmar would continue to be part of ASEAN meetings, Saifuddin Abdullah told a news conference: "That's the million-dollar question which I cannot answer."
He stressed that the no-show was Myanmar's decision.
