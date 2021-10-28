Hungarian government wants to close purchase of Budapest airport within months
Updated: 28-10-2021 15:12 IST
Hungary's government wants to close the purchase of Budapest Airport within a few months and a recent foreign currency bond issue could be a source of financing for the deal, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
A consortium led by the Hungarian government has announced its intention to buy Budapest Airport and has submitted a revised non-binding offer, its operator AviAlliance GmbH told Reuters on Wednesday.
