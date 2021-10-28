British vessel detained by France did have licence - UK minister

A British vessel detained in France did have a licence, Britain's Environment minister George Eustice said on Thursday.

"They were on the list that was provided by the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) initially to the European Union. The European Union therefore did grant a licence," he told parliament.

"We are seeing some reports that for some reason, they were subsequently withdrawn from the list. It is unclear why that might have been at the moment."

