Left Menu

UK says French threats will be met with calibrated response

Britain's Environment minister George Eustice told parliament on Thursday it was very disappointing to see the threats. "The measures being threatened did not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement or wider international law and if carried through, will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response," Eustice said, of the post-Brexit free trade deal between the UK and European Union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:48 IST
UK says French threats will be met with calibrated response
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

French threats to disrupt British trade and block its trawlers from accessing French ports are not compatible with international law and will be met with an "appropriate and calibrated" response if acted on, London said on Thursday. France seized a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence on Thursday and issued a warning to a second vessel in a dispute over access to fishing grounds after Brexit.

Paris has also released a list of sanctions that could come into effect from Nov. 2 unless progress is made. Britain's Environment minister George Eustice told parliament on Thursday it was very disappointing to see the threats.

"The measures being threatened did not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement or wider international law and if carried through, will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response," Eustice said, of the post-Brexit free trade deal between the UK and European Union. Asked about the vessel, Eustice said it did have a licence.

"They were on the list that was provided by the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) initially to the European Union. The European Union therefore did grant a licence," he told parliament. "We are seeing some reports that for some reason, they were subsequently withdrawn from the list. It is unclear why that might have been at the moment."

Furious that Britain has refused to grant its fishermen the full number of licences to operate inside British waters that France says is warranted, Paris announced retaliatory measures on Wednesday if there was no progress in talks. The French government said it would from Nov. 2 impose extra customs checks on British goods entering France, raising the prospect of more economic pain before Christmas for Britain, which faces labour shortages and rising energy prices.

It is also reviewing a second round of sanctions and does not exclude a review of its exports of electricity to Britain, which left the European Union on Jan. 31, 2020. Eustice said Britain had granted 1,673 licences to EU vessels to fish in its exclusive economic zone, of which 736 were French vessels and the door remained to considering new information on further licences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021