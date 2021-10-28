Left Menu

'End this fraud', French scallop dredgers demand after British vessel held

French scallop fishermen said they were fed up with British vessels enjoying what they called unfair access to shellfish in their waters and demanded local authorities tougher action be taken. French authorities on Thursday were holding a British scallop boat after it failed to show a permit for dredging off northern France. "There has to be an end to this fraud," Pascal Coquet, president of the National Scallop Fishermen's Committee said.

Reuters | Le Havre | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:49 IST
'End this fraud', French scallop dredgers demand after British vessel held
  • Country:
  • France

French scallop fishermen said they were fed up with British vessels enjoying what they called unfair access to shellfish in their waters and demanded local authorities tougher action be taken. Paris and London are locked in a row over access to British territorial waters for French fishermen in the wake of Brexit. French authorities on Thursday were holding a British scallop boat after it failed to show a permit for dredging off northern France.

"There has to be an end to this fraud," Pascal Coquet, president of the National Scallop Fishermen's Committee said. "Our boats don't have the right to approach English shores because they lack the licenses. We can't let them carry on like that." Britain said the vessel, which had been operating in the Baie de Seine, did have a licence.

The Baie de Seine was the scene for a dispute, dubbed the 'Scallop Wars', between French and British vessels in 2018, which saw crews at sea hurling projectiles at one another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021