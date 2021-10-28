Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:03 IST
Seven advocates appointed as judges of Rajasthan HC, Punjab and Haryana HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five new judges were appointed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and two to the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday.

All seven were advocates before being made judges, according to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry.

The ministry also notified the transfer of Justice K Lalitha Kumari from the Andhra Pradesh HC to the Telangana High Court.

Since the beginning of this month, the government has notified several appointments of judges based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium.

The combined sanctioned strength of judges in the 25 high courts of the country is 1,098. As of September 1, there were 465 vacancies, according to data placed in the public domain by the Law Ministry.

