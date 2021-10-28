Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to China
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with the North Korean ambassador to China on Thursday, China foreign ministry said.
Yang said China is willing to maintain high-level interactions and strengthen strategic coordination with North Korea, it said in a statement.
Both sides exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula issues and other issues of common concern, it said.
