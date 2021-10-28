Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to Beijing
- Country:
- China
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met North Korea's ambassador to China on Thursday and expressed Beijing's willingness to maintain high-level interactions and strengthen strategic coordination, China's foreign ministry said.
Both sides exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of common concern, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details. China is neighbouring North Korea's sole major ally, and has played a leading role in efforts to press the isolated country to dismantle its nuclear programme.
North Korea has persisted with military development, including a recent missile test, despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- North Korea's
- North Korea
- Yang Jiechi
- Chinese
- Korean Peninsula
ALSO READ
In a snub to China, Harvard University moves Chinese language programme from Beijing to Taipei
Head of Australian Olympic Committee against boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media
PREVIEW-Olympics-Beijing Games ready for Olympia flame but wary of protests
Out of the blue: 'Captain DPRK' brightens up North Korean defence exhibition