Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to Beijing

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:41 IST
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met North Korea's ambassador to China on Thursday and expressed Beijing's willingness to maintain high-level interactions and strengthen strategic coordination, China's foreign ministry said.

Both sides exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of common concern, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details. China is neighbouring North Korea's sole major ally, and has played a leading role in efforts to press the isolated country to dismantle its nuclear programme.

North Korea has persisted with military development, including a recent missile test, despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

