Left Menu

UAE sends 12 former Guantanamo detainees to Yemen -lawyer, official

The United Arab Emirates has sent 12 Yemenis, initially detained at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. military prison, to Yemen where they are expected to be released, a local official and a lawyer said on Thursday. The men were part of a group of 18 Yemenis and one Russian who were transferred from Guantanamo Bay between 2015 and 2017 to the UAE, where they remained in detention.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:51 IST
UAE sends 12 former Guantanamo detainees to Yemen -lawyer, official
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has sent 12 Yemenis, initially detained at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. military prison, to Yemen where they are expected to be released, a local official and a lawyer said on Thursday.

The men were part of a group of 18 Yemenis and one Russian who were transferred from Guantanamo Bay between 2015 and 2017 to the UAE, where they remained in detention. They had originally been seized in Afghanistan and Pakistan following the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States. The first six were repatriated to Yemen and released in July.

The Yemenis were all held for over a decade without charge or trial. An Emirati military plane carrying the 12 landed in al-Mukalla in the Yemeni southern province of Hadhramout on Wednesday, a Yemeni government official said.

The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment. Abdulrahman Barman, a lawyer of the detainees, said the Yemeni government contacted the detainees' families and asked them to prepare for the release of their relatives at an al-Rayan military base.

Rayan airbase has been under the control of the UAE's military since 2015 when the Gulf state and Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen to back the government against the Houthi movement. The barman said the six released in July had received some money from the Emirati and Yemeni governments.

The United Nations and rights groups have urged Abu Dhabi and Washington to stop the forced repatriation of detainees to their homelands, where they could face further torture and detention. UN rights experts said last year the 18 detainees were "allegedly forced to sign documents consenting to their repatriation" or remain indefinitely in Emirati detention.

Their transfer to Gulf states was part of U.S. President Barack Obama's plan to shutter the Guantanamo Bay detention centre that has drawn international condemnation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021