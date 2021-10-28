EU to launch partnership with South Africa to speed up coal exit

The European Union and other wealthy countries will launch a partnership with South Africa to help speed up the country's phaseout of coal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"The idea is that the countries support South Africa to phase out of coal faster and to go earlier and faster into developing renewables. We're still working on that," von der Leyen said, adding that the US, the UK, Germany, France were also involved. The initiative is scheduled to launch at the COP26 climate summit, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)