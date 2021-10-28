Shiv Sena worker examined in UP court in case against BJP MLA

A former district president of Shiv Sena was examined by a special court here on Thursday in connection with a case of provocation of riot against BJP MLA Sangeet Som.

Som is facing a trial for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups in a speech he made at a public meeting in Khatoli town of the district on April 13, 2008. A case was registered against Som at the complaint of Lalit Mohan, the then district president of Shiv Sena, who had accused him of making derogatory remarks against Sena Chief Bal Thackeray. While Mohan deposed before the court on Thursday, the MLA did not turn up and sought exemption from appearing through his lawyer.

Special Court Judge Gopal Upadhyay has set November 15 as the date for next hearing. Som was booked under section 153a (provoking for rioting) and section 188 (disobedience of a public servant’s order) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)