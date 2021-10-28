Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:14 IST
Aryan Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

