Left Menu

CBI arrests Delhi Police SI in bribery case, recovers Rs 1.12 cr in cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector in an alleged bribery case and recovered Rs 1.12 crore in cash from his possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:14 IST
CBI arrests Delhi Police SI in bribery case, recovers Rs 1.12 cr in cash
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector in an alleged bribery case and recovered Rs 1.12 crore in cash from his possession. The sub-inspector, posted at Maidan Garhi Police Station in south Delhi, was caught red-handed by CBI demanding and accepting bribe.

As per information shared by CBI, a case was registered based on a complaint alleging that the sub-inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 5 Lakh from the complainant. The complainant further alleged that the sub-inspector asked him to give at least Rs 2 lakh on October 27 to favour him and his friend in a case registered in Maidan Garhi Police Station.

Following this, a trap was laid and the sub-inspector was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. CBI further stated that searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 5,47,350 (approx) from his car; Rs 1.07 crore (approx) from his residence; certain documents and other articles.

The arrested sub-inspector will be produced before the court on Thursday. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021