UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson's spokesman says
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained by France, the prime minister's spokesman said on Thursday.
The spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said London's ambassador to France was in talks with Paris's Europe minister over the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- French
- Paris
- Europe
- Britain
- France
- Boris Johnson
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain will engage fully, constructively with EU over N.Ireland proposals -minister
Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos
Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos
European stocks extend losses, SAP shines after forecast lift
Kremlin says Gazprom gas supplies to Europe are at their maximum levels