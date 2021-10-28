UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson's spokesman says

Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained by France, the prime minister's spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said London's ambassador to France was in talks with Paris's Europe minister over the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)