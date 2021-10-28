UK has no plans to scrap COVID red travel list, PM's spokesman says
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:21 IST
Britain has no plans to scrap a travel red list country system that requires arrivals to stay in a hotel to quarantine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
