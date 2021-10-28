Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, others to be released from jail after Bombay HC's detailed order tomorrow, says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case, would be released from jail after the Bombay High Court issues detailed order in the matter on Friday, said former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:30 IST
Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi speaking to media (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were granted bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case, would be released from jail after the Bombay High Court issues detailed order in the matter on Friday, said former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi. Former Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, told media, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for three days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."

Bombay High Court granted bail to the three accused after hearing arguments for three days which began on October 26. Rohatgi expressed happiness over the order and said, "For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail."

The former AG said during the hearing that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan, he was arrested wrongly and "it was a fit case for bail". At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

