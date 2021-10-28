German inflation accelerates in October

German consumer prices rose more than expected in October, data showed on Thursday, reflecting growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy grapples with supply shortages and higher energy prices.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 4.6% year-on-year compared with 4.1% in September, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The reading was the highest rate recorded since January 1997, when the EU-harmonised series began.

