RW groups occupy road outside Noida police station demanding action over pro-Pak sloganeering

Scores of people belonging to right wing outfits gathered outside a police station in Noida on Thursday, demanding that those chanting pro-Pakistan slogans be booked for sedition. The people from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal gathered outside the Sector 20 police station, disrupting traffic movement on the road, according to police officials.

''The traffic has been diverted via Sector 10-21 route in view of the gathering on the road outside the police station. Efforts are on to restore normalcy,'' the Noida Traffic police said on Twitter.

During the demonstration, the right wing groups demanded that strict action be taken against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the recent Eid Milad un Nabi festival, which marks the birth of prophet Mohammad. The protestors also claimed similar sloganeering after Pakistan beat India in a T20 World Cup cricket match on Sunday. The Noida Police had on October 20 arrested three men over alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering during a religious procession in the city on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

The arrests were made on the basis of a purported video which surfaced on social media, the police had said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the recent T-20 World Cup match. So far, five people have been taken into custody in the state for allegedly using indecent words against the Indian cricket team, according to police.

''Those celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition,'' a tweet posted on the official handle of Adityanath's office said.

