Amit Shah chairs meeting to assess India's coastal security preparedness

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:50 IST
Visuals of the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To assess India's coastal security preparedness, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday. The meeting started here around 11.30 a.m. at Parliament premises. The meeting was meant to assess India's coastal security preparedness to prevent any "attempt by anti-national elements to carry out an attack on its territory or against its citizens by infiltrating through the sea route."

The meeting was attended by top Indian Coast Guard and Ministry of Home Affairs officials. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Ajay Mishra Teni and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla were also present in the meeting. Since the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, coastal security has assumed particular importance among India's national security concerns.

Because that attack came through a sea route, the Central government and state governments along India's long coastline have taken several steps to address potential capacity issues of various intelligence and security forces. (ANI)

