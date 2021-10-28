Maha: AIMIM chief Owaisi to come to Aurangabad for two-day visit on Oct 29

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi will arrive in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city for a two-day visit on Friday. Speaking to PTI, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said Owaisi will meet party officials working at the district level.

''Asaduddin Owaisi will arrive in Aurangabad for a two-day visit. He will meet party officials working at the district level here. The district president and secretary will have a one-on-one meeting with him,'' Jaleel said. The AIMIM has not planned any public gatherings in Aurangabad, he said, adding that discussions will take place in the backdrop of the forthcoming municipal elections in the state.

