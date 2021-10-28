Left Menu

Man attacked with blade near Delhi High Court gate: Police

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade near the parking space outside one of the gates of the Delhi High Court here on Thursday, police said.The attacker has been detained, they said. The incident took place near the parking space of gate number seven of the Delhi High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 17:50 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the victim is an accused in a 2011 case and was attacked with a blade by another person.

The injured victim himself went to the hospital for treatment, he said.

''We have detained a person in connection with the incident and are interrogation him for further details,'' he said.

