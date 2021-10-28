Despite challenges 68 pc healthcare workers prefer to continue in sector: Report

Even as the burnout rate is high following the pandemic, 68 per cent of the healthcare workers said they would prefer continuing to work in the sector as it represents a respectable and stable career, according to a survey.

Despite COVID-19 challenges, 68 per cent of respondents indicated a continued preference to work in the sector. Of which 47 per cent were with more than a decade of experience, 45 per cent of freshers and jobseekers and 51 per cent of frontline workers, doctors, expressed a strong affinity for the sector, according to “Checking the Pulse of Healthcare Workers” report by global job site Indeed. For 83 per cent of the respondents, healthcare presented a stable, respectable career and handsome remuneration, it noted. Almost 31 per cent were motivated by the humanitarian nature of the job and a sense of purpose, while 22 per cent considered the profession as noble and challenging, it added.

“The future looks as bright as the healthcare industry wants it to be - and it largely rests with the employers in the sector.

“The pandemic has underscored the importance of strengthening healthcare systems, and governments across the world are focusing their efforts in this direction,” Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.

Checking the Pulse of Healthcare Workers survey was conducted online in August among 549 healthcare organisations and 1,370 employees.

The report further revealed that the healthcare workers, who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, are among the worst-affected - facing burnout, stress and inadequate safety measures at their workplace. Many healthcare workers said they have experienced at least one health issue, 60 per cent of respondents said they were affected with anxiety, depression 45 per cent, physical stress 47 per cent and burnout 26 per cent, it added.

Almost 60 per cent of respondents surveyed turned to fellow frontline workers for support when they were stressed, 44 per cent raised the issue with management, and 33 per cent spoke to their family members, the report said, adding that only 11 per cent of workers sought mental health counselling.

The report found that the pandemic also posed several challenges for employers, as 92 per cent of them cited difficulty in attracting new talent and lower productivity as their top challenges, while 68 per cent pointed out absenteeism, 56 per cent high attrition and 48 per cent to low employee morale as the main issue plaguing their organisation.

Moreover, as in other industries, salaries and increments in the healthcare sector too were adversely impacted, it said. Only half of all employees in the survey had received salary increments in the past 18 months, while half of all women employees had received salary increments that were lower than the norm, it added.

Even after going through a tough time since the pandemic began, the sentiment among employers and employees in the healthcare sector remains positive, it observed.

