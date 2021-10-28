Left Menu

Cruise Drugs Case: NCB witness Gosavi sent to police custody till Nov 5 in 2018 cheating case

Narcotics Contol Bureau's witness in the drugs on cruise case, Kiran Gosavi has been sent to police custody till November 5 in a cheating case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:19 IST
Kiran Gosavi sent to police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Contol Bureau's witness in the drugs on cruise case, Kiran Gosavi has been sent to police custody till November 5 in a cheating case. Earlier in the day, Gosavi, a key witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been arrested, was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018.

He had duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to give job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh. Deshmukh was sent on a tourist visa to Malaysia and according to the complainant (Deshmukh), Gosavi had assured him that the tourist visa would be converted once he lands in Malaysia. But he had to return to India before the expiry of the tourist visa. Deshmukh had filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2019 and a chargesheet was filed in the case. Since then, he was on the run. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

