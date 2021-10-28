US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. climate credibility on the line as Biden heads to COP26; Exclusive: EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. climate credibility on the line as Biden heads to COP26

President Joe Biden wants to show the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that the United States is back in the fight against global warming. But continued haggling in Congress over legislation to advance his climate goals threatens to undermine that message on the world stage. Biden leaves for Europe on Thursday for a G20 meeting in Rome followed by a gathering of world leaders in Glasgow aimed at saving the planet from the devastation wreaked by rising temperatures.

Exclusive: EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal

The European Commission has suspended funding to the World Health Organization's programmes in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to concerns over the U.N. agency's handling of the sexual abuse scandal. An Oct. 7 letter from the Commission marked "SENSITIVE", seen by Reuters, informed the WHO of the immediate suspension of financing for five WHO programmes, including its Ebola and COVID-19 operations.

New York judge's gun permit denials trigger big U.S. Supreme Court case

Justice Richard McNally Jr., a New York state trial court judge, knows he has a reputation among gun enthusiasts in the upstate county of Rensselaer where he presides as a tough sell on granting permits for people to carry concealed handguns without restrictions. McNally insists that in each case he applies the standard as written in a 1913 New York law that limits concealed-carry licenses to people who can show a "proper cause" for having one.

Democrats at odds over 'billionaires tax' to fund sweeping Biden agenda

Senior Democrats in the U.S. Congress were at odds on Wednesday over a proposal to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda, leaving it unclear if the idea had enough support to become law.

The Senate's top tax writer, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, unveiled the idea early on Wednesday, but by afternoon his House of Representatives counterpart, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, said the idea appeared to be too complex to succeed.

Biden races to Congress to save agenda ahead of Europe trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will push for his party and the nation to coalesce around a trimmed-down domestic spending plan on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Biden is expected to sketch the outlines of a deal that he thinks can unite the Democratic Party, which narrowly controls the legislature but has struggled to agree to a deal.

Accused U.S. Capitol rioter made false medical claims in jail, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that an accused participant in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump made false claims about his medical needs while in jail awaiting trial. That came two weeks after a judge ruled that Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections officials violated the rights of Christopher Worrell, a member of the right-wing Proud Boys, by limiting his access to medical care.

Exclusive-Tens of millions of J&J COVID-19 shots sit at Baltimore factory -sources

An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said. Emergent, a contract drug manufacturer, is waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve release of those doses. The agency must still inspect and authorize the plant before Emergent can ship newly manufactured drug substance, one of the sources said.

Pfizer gets U.S. contract for 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares to vaccinate children. The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorization for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The agency's decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited.

U.S. Congress puts Big Oil in the hot seat in climate deception probe

The U.S. Congress on Thursday will open a year's worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived Americans about its role in climate change, with Democratic lawmakers planning to grill the chiefs of four oil companies and two lobby groups. Environmental groups and their congressional allies hope the hearing evokes the Big Tobacco hearings of the 1990s, which began a shift in public opinion about that industry. Energy industry representatives plan to focus on their current support of climate action.

Gun not thoroughly checked before Alec Baldwin fired fatal shot

A .45-caliber Colt revolver used on the set of the film "Rust" was not thoroughly checked before being given to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired a live lead bullet in an accidental fatal shooting last week in New Mexico, according to officials and a new court filing. New details about the incident emerged on Wednesday during a news conference by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and in an affidavit filed by the sheriff's department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)