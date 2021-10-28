World News Roundup: Exclusive: EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal; France seizes British fishing boat in deepening post-Brexit row and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive: EU suspends funding to WHO programmes in Congo after sex scandal

The European Commission has suspended funding to the World Health Organization's programmes in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to concerns over the U.N. agency's handling of the sexual abuse scandal. An Oct. 7 letter from the Commission marked "SENSITIVE", seen by Reuters, informed the WHO of the immediate suspension of financing for five WHO programmes, including its Ebola and COVID-19 operations.

France seizes British fishing boat in deepening post-Brexit row

Britain on Thursday condemned France's "disproportionate" seizure of a British fishing boat in French waters, marking a sharp deterioration in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights that is in danger of spinning out of control. French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said the vessel was detained during routing checks off the northern port of Le Havre overnight as it was not allowed to fish in French territorial waters. A second British boat was given a verbal warning.

Climate set to dominate G20 summit ahead of U.N. conference

If high-stakes climate talks are to succeed next month in Glasgow, the initial signs of progress may emerge this weekend when leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years. Big obstacles lie in the way. The G20 is divided over questions such as phasing out coal and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), giving diplomats little time to forge an accord before the Oct. 30-31 gathering.

Sudanese army faces widening opposition to takeover

The Sudanese army was facing widening opposition on Thursday to this week's coup, with state officials in Khartoum vowing disobedience and activists mobilising for mass demonstrations later this week. The takeover led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday against a civilian government has brought thousands of people into the streets to reject a return of army rule and demand a transition towards civilian rule be put back on track.

South Africa's ANC faces tough municipal vote over poor services

In a township in South Africa's industrial heartland, raw sewage flows through the streets and into people's homes. Dilapidated infrastructure and poor services in areas that have traditionally been strongholds of the governing African National Congress (ANC) could hurt it in municipal elections on Monday.

ASEAN upgrades strategic ties with China, says Myanmar a key member

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Thursday it has agreed with China to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, a day after reaching a similar deal with Australia. Australia's clinching of the elevated partnership was a symbolic win for Canberra in getting ahead of China in securing the first such deal with the Southeast Asia region, which has become a strategic battleground between Beijing and Washington.

Lebanese parliament confirms holding parliamentary elections on March 27

The Lebanese parliament voted on Thursday to hold legislative elections on March 27, confirming an earlier vote last week that had been challenged by President Michel Aoun. The body originally voted on Oct. 19 to hold the election at that time but President Aoun sent the law back for reconsideration on Friday.

Germany's COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks

Germany's coronavirus caseload took its biggest jump in two weeks on Thursday, with over 28,000 new infections, the Robert Koch Institute said, adding heft to worries about restrictions this winter. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days - one of the metrics used to determine policy measures - stands at 130.2, up 12.2 points from 118.0 the previous day. New infections have been steadily creeping up since mid-October.

European states urge Israel to stop settlement expansion

Germany, along with other 11 European countries, urged Israel on Thursday to reverse its decision to advance plans to construct around 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank. In a joint statement by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden, the countries

U.N. urgently needs cash in Afghanistan, but struggles for solution

The United Nations cannot get enough cash into Afghanistan to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people on the brink of starvation and is struggling to develop options to help stabilize the collapsing economy, U.N. officials said. Ultimately political solutions are needed, a senior U.N. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, an apparent reference to sanctions relief and for governments and institutions to free up billions of dollars of Afghan assets held overseas.

