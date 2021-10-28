Left Menu

New airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray capital; kids among dead

He said the site forms part of a compound belonging to Mefsin Industrial Engineering, which was also hit last week.Tigray spokesman Nahusenay Belay denied that the airstrike hit a military target and said it struck a civilian residence, killing six people and wounding more than 20.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:37 IST
New airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray capital; kids among dead
An Ethiopian government spokesman says a new airstrike has hit the capital of the country's Tigray region following several days of such strikes last week, and a Tigray spokesman asserts that six people have been killed, as the year-long war intensifies.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press that Thursday's airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons. He said the site forms part of a compound belonging to Mefsin Industrial Engineering, which was also hit last week.

Tigray spokesman Nahusenay Belay denied that the airstrike hit a military target and said it struck a “civilian residence,'' killing six people and wounding more than 20. Three children were among the dead, he said.

Photos from the scene appear to show rescuers pulling bodies from debris.

Ethiopia's government has asserted that its latest airstrikes have been confined to military targets, but Tigray forces have asserted that civilian facilities including factories and a clinic have been targeted instead.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Ethiopia's neighboring Amhara region after the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a ground offensive there earlier this month, despite international calls for a cease-fire.

