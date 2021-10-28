Security guards, young duo clash at Noida society

Six people have been questioned by the Noida Police after a clash broke out between two residents of a group housing society and its security guards here, officials said on Thursday.

The clash broke out late Wednesday night at the Amrapali Sapphire society under the Sector 39 police station limits, they said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said no complaint has been received by police but they are seized of the matter.

''The matter was reported to police late last night. According to video footage available, prima facie it appears that the security guards hit the two young men. However, the matter is being investigated and both sides have been called in for questioning,'' Singh said.

He said the police had questioned some people in the night, and others in the morning but nothing conclusive came out of it.

However, one of the videos that emerged on social media purportedly showed that an argument broke out between security guards and the duo who was in a car at an entry gate of the society allegedly over some issue about a sticker on the vehicle, which was required for entry.

Soon the verbal argument changed into blows, with the security guard purportedly pushing the car driver first, according to CCTV grab. According to police officials, six people from both sides were called in for questioning at the local police station and further probe is underway.

