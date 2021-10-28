JK land encroachment case: CBI files charge sheet against educational trust chairperson, patwari

The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet against an educational trust chairperson and a patwari in a case of alleged encroachment and illegal possession of government land, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Jammu against Kanta Andotra, the then chairperson of Jammu-based RB Educational Trust, and Ravinder Singh, the then patwari of Muthi Hardo in Kathua, they said.

The agency had taken over the case on September 12, 2020 after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of encroachment of huge tract of public, government and forest land in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir by certain persons in violation of the J and K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with revenue and forest officials, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

Searches were conducted three days later at 10 locations, including the premises of the accused.

''During investigation it was found that the then Chairperson of said Educational Trust allegedly entered into conspiracy with the then Patwari...in pursuance to the conspiracy, fards were issued by said Patwari, without mentioning the details in respect of ceiling imposed under Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 and mutations were attested, thus facilitating illegal acquisition of land beyond ceiling limit by the said Educational Trust, in gross violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976,'' Joshi said.

