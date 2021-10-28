Left Menu

JK land encroachment case: CBI files charge sheet against educational trust chairperson, patwari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:47 IST
JK land encroachment case: CBI files charge sheet against educational trust chairperson, patwari
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday filed a charge sheet against an educational trust chairperson and a patwari in a case of alleged encroachment and illegal possession of government land, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special court in Jammu against Kanta Andotra, the then chairperson of Jammu-based RB Educational Trust, and Ravinder Singh, the then patwari of Muthi Hardo in Kathua, they said.

The agency had taken over the case on September 12, 2020 after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of encroachment of huge tract of public, government and forest land in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir by certain persons in violation of the J and K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with revenue and forest officials, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

Searches were conducted three days later at 10 locations, including the premises of the accused.

''During investigation it was found that the then Chairperson of said Educational Trust allegedly entered into conspiracy with the then Patwari...in pursuance to the conspiracy, fards were issued by said Patwari, without mentioning the details in respect of ceiling imposed under Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 and mutations were attested, thus facilitating illegal acquisition of land beyond ceiling limit by the said Educational Trust, in gross violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021