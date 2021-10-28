U.N. Special Representative in Sudan offered to facilitate political settlement in meeting with Burhan

The U.N. Special Representative in Sudan met with Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Wednesday and encouraged him to de-escalate the situation in the country, calling for access to and the release of detainees, his mission said in a statement on Thursday.

Volker Perthes "offered his good offices to facilitate a political settlement towards the restoration of the transitional partnership," the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) said.

