Deshmukh case: Maha govt tells HC CBI issuing summonses to state officials do demoralise them

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that despite the matter pending before the court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been issuing summonses to its officers in connection with the agency's probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh for his alleged involvement in corruption.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, said the CBI was doing so in order to demoralise the state police and government officials.

“They (CBI) continue to issue summons to my officers. It is an attempt to demoralise police force and my (state) officers. These are police officers. No coercive should be taken. We need protection,'' Khambata said.

Khambata was arguing on a plea that the state government has filed challenging the CBI summonses issued to Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey, asking them to report to the central agency in New Delhi for answering questions related to Deshmukh, who resigned from the cabinet in April this year.

The Maharashtra government has also sought a stay on Subodh Jaiswal's appointment as CBI Director. A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal had earlier served as state DGP and was appointed CBI Director in May this year.

On Thursday, Khambata told HC that the CBI had been investigating the case since April or May this year, but had waited until now, when the court was hearing the plea, to begin summoning its officers.

''Investigation has been going on since April or May. While the matter is being argued before the court, all of a sudden, they have sprung into action and started issuing summons,” Khambata said. He said the central agency had called Pandey even though he was not connected to the case.

“Summons are being issued to everyone, starting from the DGP (Pandey), who was not even there at the relevant time. Notice (has been issued) to him also. Chief secretary also (has been issued summons),” added Khambata.

Additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi, who appeared for the CBI, said he could not make any statement on the protection sought by the state for its officers.

Lekhi, however, told the HC that the summonses issued to Kunte, Pandey and some others in September this year, had lapsed.

The CBI counsel told the court the agency will issue fresh orders of appearance to them, but that it will not call them for questioning until November 18, till after the next day of hearing.

Lekhi, however, pointed out that the petition had been filed by the state and not by the persons against whom the summonses had been issued. “If they are aggrieved then they can come to the court,” Lekhi said.

The HC, however, said it did not wish to go into the merits of the matter at the present stage and posted the petition for further hearing on November 17.

During the previous hearing, the state government had sought a probe by an independent committee headed by a retired judge and opposed the CBI probe, saying Jaiswal was a 'potential subject' of CBI investigation.

The CBI is probing allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, a senior leader of the NCP, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state.

Following an order of the Bombay High Court on April 5, 2021, the CBI conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh and later registered an FIR.

