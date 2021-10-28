Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on November 5, informed Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on November 5, informed Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. As per a release of the PMO's office, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple and thereafter inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

"The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project," read the release. "Prime Minister will review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath. Prime Minister will also address a public rally. He will inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini," it added.

The release further informed that the projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore. It further said that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command and Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

