College principal hangs self inside staffroom in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

A 60-year-old college principal allegedly committed suicide inside the staffroom of a government college in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, police said. B P Nayak, the principal of Government Nagrik Kalyan College in Ahiwara, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the staffroom, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Anant Kumar Sahu said.

According to the staff, Nayak had come to the college around 9.30 am and sometime later a watchman saw him hanging from the ceiling fan when he peeped through the window, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and had to break open the door to enter the staffroom, he said.

The police recovered a suicide from the scene, in which the deceased has mentioned three names, blaming them for his death, the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered with Nandini police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

