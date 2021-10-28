Left Menu

College principal hangs self inside staffroom in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

PTI | Durg | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:24 IST
College principal hangs self inside staffroom in Chhattisgarh’s Durg
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old college principal allegedly committed suicide inside the staffroom of a government college in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, police said. B P Nayak, the principal of Government Nagrik Kalyan College in Ahiwara, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the staffroom, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Anant Kumar Sahu said.

According to the staff, Nayak had come to the college around 9.30 am and sometime later a watchman saw him hanging from the ceiling fan when he peeped through the window, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and had to break open the door to enter the staffroom, he said.

The police recovered a suicide from the scene, in which the deceased has mentioned three names, blaming them for his death, the official said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered with Nandini police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021