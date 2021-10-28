Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari gang member, his accomplice injured in police encounter succumb

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 19:31 IST
Mukhtar Ansari gang member, his accomplice injured in police encounter succumb
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the Mukhtar Ansari gang carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and his accomplice, who were injured in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force in old Lucknow died during treatment, an official said on Thursday.

According to the STF, Ali Sher alias Doctor and his accomplice Kamran alias Bannu had come with the intention of murdering a prominent leader among traders and were injured in the encounter on the Faizullahganj road on Wednesday.

Subsequently, both were admitted to Bhauras Devras hospital, where they died during treatment.

Ali Sher was named in the killing of Jeetram Munda, a Jharkhand BJP leader, police said.

Two nine mm pistols, a carbine, a country-made pistol, bike and number of cartridges were recovered by the STF from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021