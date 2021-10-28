China submits updated climate pledges to United Nations

China has submitted updated nationally determined contributions to fight climate change, a UN registry showed on Thursday, formally boosting headline emission-cutting pledges but offering nothing new ahead of global climate talks in Glasgow.

The submission documents, published on the website of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), showed that China aims to see its carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030 and to become carbon neutral before 2060, enshrining earlier pledges made by President Xi Jinping.

