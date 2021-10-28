Left Menu

G P Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI, chaired the meeting.The theme of meeting was NSOs efforts in monitoring Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.

BRICS Joint Statistical Publication, JSP Snapshot released
The Joint Statistical Publication (JSP) 2021 and JSP Snapshot 2021 for BRICS countries were released on Thursday, as per an official statement.

The reports were released during the 13th Meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices (NSOs) of BRICS countries, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

The first chapter of JSP 2021 provides a general information with comparable statistics of the five countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), while the other 14 chapters reflect the different aspects of the past development and current status of the individual nations.

India's National Statistical Office (NSO) has brought out the first BRICS JSP Snapshot 2021, a shorter version of the Joint Statistical Publication, for engagement of wide range of users, as per the agreement by the member countries.

The 13th Meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices of BRICS countries was held in virtual format under the chairmanship of India on Thursday. G P Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), chaired the meeting.

The theme of meeting was ''NSOs efforts in monitoring Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)''. Speakers from BRICS NSOs highlighted the efforts taken so far as well as future plan in terms of data and methodologies in monitoring of SDGs.

The heads of NSOs acknowledged the importance of collaboration and exchange of best practices on a regular basis to bridge the data gaps to support policymakers in evidence-based decision making, it stated.

