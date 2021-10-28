Dept of Consumer Affairs invites applications to fill vacancies for 3 members in NCDRC

The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited applications to fill three vacancies for the post of members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

The department has invited application only through online mode, an official statement said.

The department, which is under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said that it has invited applications to fill three existing vacancies for the post of Members in the NCDRC.

The NCDRC, which is an Appellate Authority established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to hear various appeals under the Consumer Protection Act, is headquartered in the national capital.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The search-cum-selection committee, which has been constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post, will scrutinise the applications with respect to suitability of application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualification and experience of candidates.

The panel will short-list candidates for conducting personal interaction.

The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction.

Prescribed application form, the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunals(Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 are also placed on the ministry’s website. The deadline to submit application form is November 30.

