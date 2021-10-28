Telangana Cong leaders demand EC to cancel Huzurabad Assembly bypoll, allege poll code violation

A delegation of Congress leaders from Telangana met the Election Commission on Thursday and demanded cancellation of the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll alleging ''brazen violation'' of the model code and ''use of money power to lure voters''.

The delegation, comprising All India Congress Committee secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Sravan Dasoju and H Venugopal Rao, submitted to the poll panel videos purportedly showing envelopes being handed over to voters in the constituency.

They told the commission that it was disheartening to see that both the ruling TRS and the BJP are ''resorting to brazen abuse of power and obstructing the conduct of a free and fair bypoll'' in the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

The bypoll is scheduled on October 30.

''We wish to submit that both the TRS and BJP are resorting to illegal and shameless violation of Election Code of Conduct and unprecedented misuse of power, distribution of money and gifts to unduly influence voters in Huzurabad bye-election,'' the delegation said in a memorandum. Distribution of cash, gifts like sarees, utensils, sports kits, watches, silver and gold ornaments, two-wheelers, four-wheelers and other expensive items were done by both BJP and TRS, they alleged.

''What is disgusting is that both TRS and BJP leaders have been doing this in the broad daylight and inspite of many reports in media and social media; neither the police nor state government officials have taken any action,'' the memorandum stated.

The leaders also alleged that ''alcohol is flowing freely and even wreaking havoc in families'' as both the parties are distributing it freely to unduly influence male voters. ''Huzurabad bypoll is considered as the most expensive election in the history of Indian democracy as both TRS and BJP are splurging money earned through corruption. As the campaigning ended on Wednesday, TRS and BJP leaders are now distributing money covers, each containing Rs 6,000 to 10,000,'' the Congress delegation alleged.

They also alleged that Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel is intentionally turning a blind eye to the irregularities. ''The Congress party firmly feels that the conduct of a fair and free election in Huzurabad is completely ruled out and is urging the Chief Election Commissioner, Government of India to urgently intervene. ''We urge the Chief Election Commissioner of India to cancel the Huzurabad bypoll and make efforts again to conduct it only after replacing the entire biased government machinery from election duty including the present chief electoral officer and other police officers and ensuring a level playing field for all contestants,'' the memorandum stated.

