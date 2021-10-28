Left Menu

Chhota Rajan acquitted in 1983 case of assault on policemen

A special CBI court here on Thursday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in a 38-year-old attempt to murder case where he was accused of assaulting two policemen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:26 IST
Chhota Rajan acquitted in 1983 case of assault on policemen
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court here on Thursday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in a 38-year-old attempt to murder case where he was accused of assaulting two policemen. Rajan, charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was acquitted by special judge for CBI cases A T Wankhede.

An official associated with the case said most of the witnesses were not traceable, and even the case records had gone missing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation which had taken over the case from Mumbai Police had filed a closure report in the court, stating it can not pursue it as case papers and witnesses were missing.

The court, however, had asked the central agency to continue the probe. As per the case details, way back in 1983, police intercepted a taxi in which Rajan and his accomplices were smuggling liquor in suburban Ghatkopar here. Two policemen tried to catch hold of him in the moving taxi and Rajan attacked them with a knife before being arrested, as per the police.

Rajan is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi after his deportation from Indonesia in October 2015. He is facing trials in about 70 cases and undergoing life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021