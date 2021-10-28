Left Menu

Telangana HC dismisses pleas challenging ECI order on 'Dalit Bandhu'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:28 IST
The Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the Election Commission of India’s order to defer the implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme till the completion of the Huzurabad bypoll.

The High Court said that the ECI is vested with the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution for ensuring free and fair polls.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, declined to interfere with the ECI order.

The Election Commission had recently directed that the implementation of the scheme be stopped in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the October 30 bypoll is over.

The petitioners approached the High Court and argued against the ECI direction contending that the scheme was launched before the poll notification was issued and as it was an ongoing scheme it should not be stopped under the garb of model code of conduct.

They sought to know on whose complaint the ECI had stopped it and requested the court to set aside the ECI order.

The High Court had earlier reserved orders on the petitions.

The State government is presently implementing the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad and a few other places in the State.

Under the flagship Dalit welfare scheme, Rs 10 lakh is provided to each beneficiary to start a business of his/her choice so that the beneficiary can emerge out of poverty.

